Shreya Ghoshal’s Arabic singing skills leave fans spellbound [Video]

Mumbai: Shreya Ghoshal has gone international with Saad Lamjarred! She has once again taken the music industry by storm with her latest collaboration.

Ghoshal, who is at present riding high with ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from ‘Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani,’ has joined forces with Saad, a Moroccan rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer for a groundbreaking music album titled ‘Guli Mata’. The song showcases a fusion of their captivating voices, as they seamlessly blend their talents in a unique bilingual framework.

But, what is grabbing everyone’s attention is Shreya’s Arabic singing prowess. Known for her versatility, Shreya has embraced a new dimension in her musical journey by lending her melodious voice to Arabic compositions. She adds a touch of ethereal charm to the album, drawing listeners into a world of cross-cultural musical beauty.

Saad, on the other hand, is seen creating an audio-visual extravaganza with his singing and acting.

The enthralling music video, starring Saad Lamjarred and acclaimed Indian actress Jennifer Winget, is a musical masterpiece that not only enchants the ears but also the eyes. The song has garnered 3 million views since its release.