Shrikant Tyagi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Published: 9th August 2022 10:53 pm IST
BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi.

Lucknow: Self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested on Tuesday for abusing and assaulting a woman at his housing society in Noida, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Tyagi had hurled expletives at the woman resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to his planting of trees in the common area of the society. Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.

As videos of the episode went viral on social media, an FIR was lodged and Tyagi was booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. He went missing after the case was lodged against him.

Tyagi claimed to be the national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and the national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti, even though the ruling party denied any links with him.

Tyagi was finally arrested on Tuesday form Meerut.

During the probe, the police also impounded two vehicles of Tyagi which were found in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. The cops confiscated an SUV with a BJP flag and a VVIP MLA sticker on the tinted windscreen.

Meanwhile, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi has announced Rs 2 lakh reward for the team that arrested Tyagi. DG (Intelligence) D.S. Chauhan has also announced Rs 1 lakh for the police officials.

