Shruti Haasan opens up on her battle with ‘health issue’

Mumbai: Actor Shruti Haasan has been battling Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

On Thursday, Shruti took to Instagram and shared her workout video, revealing her PCOS diagnosis.

“Work out with me I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my pcos and endometriosis – women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges – but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do its best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out,” she shared.

“My body isn’t perfect right now but m heart is keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ….! I’m so happy to share this with all of you (sic),” Shruti Haasan concluded.

In the video, Shruti Haasan is seen in a gym, performing various exercises.

For those unaware, Women with PCOS have hormonal imbalance and metabolism problems that may affect their overall health and appearance. PCOS is also a common and treatable cause of infertility.