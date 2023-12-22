Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumar’s remuneration for Salaar

Hyderabad: Excitement is all time high among cinephiles as much-anticipated film of Prashanth Neel- “Salaar,” starring the dynamic duo of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles was released today on 22nd of December finally. The film was made on the budget of Rs 270 crores, as per reports. It also stars Shruti Hassan in the female lead role.

Prithviraj Sukumar salray

Recent revelations have added fuel to the frenzy, with reports surfacing about the remuneration of the talented cast and crew. Prithviraj Sukumaran, essaying the pivotal role of Varadharaja Mannar, Deva’s (played by Prabhas) best friend, reportedly took home a fee of Rs 4 crores for his significant contribution to the film.

Shruti Hassan salary

The leading lady, Shruti Haasan, portraying a crucial character, has reportedly secured a noteworthy Rs 8 crores for her role, adding to the buzz surrounding her impactful performance. Alongside them, Jagapathi Babu, with his pivotal role, stands at par with Prithviraj, charging Rs 4 crores for his valuable contribution to the project.

As the countdown continues, “Salaar” promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle, not just with its stellar cast but also with the intriguing narrative crafted by Prashanth Neel. The film’s casting dynamics and the substantial fees earned by the talented cast members only add to the mounting anticipation, setting the stage for what could be a blockbuster release this Friday.

A massive crowd gathered to watch the first show at Hyderabad’s famous Sandhya Theatre and fans ensured that the opening of Prabhas’s latest release was nothing less than a celebration.