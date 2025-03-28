Shruti Haasan’s Hyderabad concert postponed hours before the event

Hyderabad: Shruti Haasan’s live music concert, Shadows and Silhouettes, was supposed to happen on March 28, 2025, at Prism Club and Kitchen in Hyderabad. But just hours before the event, the organizers announced that it has been postponed. The new date is now April 26, 2025.

Why Was It Postponed?

The concert was delayed due to unexpected problems with the technical team. The organizers shared this news on Instagram and said they are working to make sure everything is perfect for the new date.

Shruti’s Reaction

Shruti also shared the update on her Instagram story. She was very excited about performing and had promised a night full of music, fun, and energy with her original English songs and some surprises.

If you already bought tickets on BookMyShow, they are still valid for the new date. You don’t have to pay anything extra. If you cannot attend on April 26, you can request a refund easily through your BookMyShow account.

Upcoming Movies

Apart from being a singer, Shruti is also busy with movies. She will be seen in the action movie Coolie with Rajinikanth, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. She also has other films coming up like Jana Nayagan, Train, and Salaar Part 2 with Prabhas.