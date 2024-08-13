Shruti Haasan’s name pops up in Chay, Samantha’s divorce talks

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement has reignited discussions about Chay’s highly publicized divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2017, shocked fans when they announced their separation in 2021. Despite the passage of time, the reasons behind their split remain a subject of intense speculation.

Following the engagement announcement, social media was abuzz with fans revisiting the topic of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce. Numerous unverified stories and theories have surfaced online, with some fans accusing Sobhita of being involved in the breakup. These claims allege that Chaitanya cheated on Samantha with Sobhita, leading to their eventual separation. However, these rumors have been widely dismissed as ‘baseless’.

And now, in a surprising twist, actress Shruti Haasan’s name has also been dragged into the controversy. Reddit users on a popular page, Bolly Blinds N Gossip, have suggested that Chaitanya’s alleged infidelity with Shruti Haasan was the real reason for his divorce from Samantha.

One user wrote, “A close friend is also pretty close to both Sadhana and her stylist Preetam. Chay had cheated on Sam with Shruti Hassan. Shruti was in an open relationship with her boyfriend back then. So when Sam found out, she decided to get a divorce.”

It’s worth noting that these rumors are unverified, and no concrete evidence has surfaced to substantiate these claims. The true reason behind Chaitanya and Samantha’s split remains one of Tollywood’s biggest mysteries.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya (Instagram)

Shruti Haasan and Naga Chaitanya’s Rumoured Relationship

For the unversed, Samantha was reportedly not his first choice to marry. Reportedly, he was in a very serious relationship with Shruti before tying the knot with Samantha. It is also being said that Chaitanya was even planning to settle down with the actress when she decided to break up with him. Apparently, the duo met for the first time in 2013, post which they became fond of each other in no time.

Though the duo yet again made headlines in 2015 when Shruti shared a selfie with him, their relationship reportedly didn’t move forward owing to reasons unknown. However workwise, they collaborated for the 2016 romantic film Premam.

As the debate continues, fans and onlookers are left to wonder what really transpired behind closed doors, while Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala move forward with their new journey.