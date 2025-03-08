Shubman Gill rumored to be dating TV actress, check her details

Mumbai: Shubman Gill is one of India’s most talented young cricketers. As an opening batsman, he has impressed everyone with his skills and records. But he is not always in the news for cricket. His personal life, especially his dating rumors, often makes headlines.

Avneet Kaur Spotted at Cricket Match

Popular actress Avneet Kaur is a big cricket fan. She was recently seen at the India vs. Australia Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai. Her stylish look at the match quickly went viral.

Avneet wore a tight blue shirt with brown pants, a Gucci bag, and sunglasses. Her fans loved her fashionable style. She also posted a picture with the caption, “India, India! Are you watching the match too?”

Fans React on Social Media

After her pictures came out, fans started linking her to Shubman Gill. Comments like “Is she here for Shubman?” and “Another Sara in the story?” flooded social media. This added more fuel to the dating rumors.

Who is Avneet Kaur?

Avneet Kaur is a popular Indian actress, dancer, and social media influencer. She started her career as a child artist and gained fame through TV shows and films. With over 30 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most followed young celebrities in India.

Shubman Gill’s Previous Dating Rumors

Shubman was earlier linked to Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Later, rumors spread about him dating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Now, Avneet Kaur’s name is being connected with him.

India is preparing for the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on March 9. Fans are now wondering if Avneet will attend the match. While Shubman Gill stays focused on his game, his personal life keeps social media buzzing!