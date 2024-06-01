Shubman Gill to marry THIS TV actress in Decemeber 2024?

Mumbai: Shubman Gill, one of India’s most talked-about cricketers, is often in the news not only for his skills on the field but also for his personal life. His dating life frequently makes headlines, and now, the latest speculation is about his wedding.

Shubman Gill’s Wedding In December?

Rumors are swirling that Shubman Gill is currently dating television actress Ridhima Pandit, and they might tie the knot soon. Media reports suggest that the rumored wedding could take place in December 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Allegedly, Shubman and Ridhima want to keep their marriage a secret, with no phones or media coverage allowed at the wedding.

Fans went crazy after hearing these reports, causing a buzz on social media.

Ridhima Pandit Reacts to Wedding Rumors

Ridhima Pandit has addressed the rumors about her marriage to Shubman Gill, making it clear that these claims are untrue. She took to Instagram Stories and posted a video saying, “I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married, and if something important like this is happening in my life, I would announce it myself. There is no truth to this news.”

Shubman Gill has yet to respond to the marriage speculation.

Previously, there were rumors that he was dating Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. However, they never made their relationship official.