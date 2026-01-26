SI injured after car drags him during drunk driving check in Telangana

Hyderabad: A Sub-Inspector was injured in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Sunday, January 25, after being dragged by a car during drunk driving check.

The Sub Inspector, Madhu was on duty in Yacharam area when a car allegedly driven at a high speed hit him. Madhu fell on the bonnet of the car, and the driver dragged him for 500 meters before being stopped by locals.

Also Read Woman excise constable hit by speeding ganja -laden car in Telangana

Before the accident, the car driver hit three other bikers due to speeding. The accused was taken into custody, and Madhu was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Similar incident

In a similar incident, a woman constable of the Telangana excise department was reportedly hit by a speeding Ganja -laden car on Friday, January 23, in Nizambad. The incident occurred when the constable, Sowmya tried to stop the car. However, the driver did not stop despite warnings and hit the constable. Sowmya suffered grevous injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The accused, identified as Syed Sohail and Mohammed Saifuddin turned towards Nirmal district while trying to escape. The police apprehended them and seized a large quantity of ganja from the car.