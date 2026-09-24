SI injured in accident after Ganesh immersion duty in Khammam

Hyderabad: A Sub-inspector and his driver were injured in an accident in Khammam district on Thursday, September 24, while returning from duty.

The injured were identified as SI Kuchipudi Jagadish and Kothapalli Rakesh. The accident occurred in Tirumalayapalem mandal when Jagadish was returning from Ganesh immersion duty.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Pindiprolu village when a speeding lorry heading from Khammam towards Maripeda Bungalow hit the car in which the SI was travelling. The impact severely damaged the car, which fell into a cotton field by the roadside.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Khammam by ambulance for treatment. Upon learning of the matter, Khammam Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt paid him a visit.

A case has been registered and a probe to identify the driver is underway.

Also Read Police SI dies after bike hits him at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund

In a similar incident which resulted in a tragedy, Sub-Inspector Venkanna died after an unidentified motorcycle hit him at Tank Bund in Hyderabad during the Vinayaka immersion procession.

He was deployed for duty during the immersion procession. He was crossing the road when the motorcycle struck him. After the accident, the rider fled from the spot.