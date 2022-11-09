Siasat initiative: Free skill development, computer center at Shaheen Nagar

Hyderabad: The Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust inaugurated ‘Dr Mateen Al Jabbar’ sewing and computer skills training institute in the Osman Nagar area of Shaheen Nagar in 2021.



Around Rs 3.5 lakh was spent on setting up the center. With experienced instructors, the centers were also equipped with facilities to provide coaching for English speaking and Para Medical courses.



The initiatives of the Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust are to help people affected by floods in 2021, in Shaheen Nagar.



Since its inception, the center was able to train several students in batches that went out every three months. It has been relentlessly working for around 21 months now, offering courses free of cost.



Students also receive certificates at the end of their course. Sewing machines, computers, faculty member salaries are all provided by the Siasat Millat fund.



The center has completed its 4th batch this month. The people who were once hopeless with zero knowledge have now gained skills that would benefit them to secure a job as a receptionist or accountant in a firm.

These centers have given hope to several people to restart their lives after the destruction caused to them. The center aims at providing skills to these people to enable them to earn their livelihood. The center also enabled young students and women to learn skills to sustain their lives.