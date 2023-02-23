Siasat Millat Fund arranges burial of 11 unclaimed Muslim bodies

Hyderabad: Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of the Siasat Daily received a letter from Inspector Police Begum Bazar informing that the body of a 25-year-old woman has been found in an under-construction building near Begum Bazar. According to the incidents, the killers fled after the victim was eliminated with sharp weapons.

Begum Bazar police registered a case of murder and started searching for the accused and in the investigation, it was found that the deceased is a migrant from Maharashtra, the sister and brother-in-law reached the Osmania Hospital on being informed and requested The Siasat Daily to arrange her burial while expressing the compulsion to take her to Maharashtra.

On the instructions of Editor Siasat Zahid Ali Khan, the body was obtained and apart from this, 10 applications were received from different police stations for burial, a total of 11 bodies were retrieved from Osmania Hospital and buried in Secunderabad graveyard under the supervision of Syed Zahid Hussain. Namaz-e-Janaza was offered by Maulana Mufti Shakeel Ahmad Rahmani, President of Madrasa-ul-Rashed Jama Masjid Devdi Iqbal-ud-Daulah. The funeral prayers were attended by Osman bin Muhammad Al-Hajri and others.