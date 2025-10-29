Millat Fund helps bury 17 unclaimed bodies respectfully

Hyderabad: Seventeen unclaimed Muslim bodies were respectfully buried in Hyderabad early Monday morning. The burial took place in Hyderabad, where community members and volunteers came together to perform the final rites with dignity. The funeral prayers were offered at around 4 a.m., followed by the burials under proper Islamic procedure.

The burial arrangements were made after The Siasat Daily received requests from several police stations across Hyderabad and Secunderabad for assistance in performing the last rites of unclaimed Muslim bodies. The bodies were handed over by Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.

Following the appeal, Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of The Siasat Daily, coordinated with caretakers of local graveyards to ensure timely burial. The funeral and burial were supervised by graveyard caretakers Noor Khan, Mehboob Khan, and Ishaq Khan (Wajid), who have been actively supporting this service for years.

Community members present on the occasion recalled that Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of The Siasat Daily, began this noble work in 2003 through the Millat Fund, ensuring that unclaimed Muslim bodies are buried with respect and not subjected to cremation.

Bushra Tabassum appreciated the ongoing humanitarian effort, while Syed Abdul Mannan said that many people in the city have joined this charitable work through the Millat Fund. Prayers for the deceased were offered by Syed Zahid Hussain Qadri, and several others prayed for those who contribute regularly to this cause.

The Siasat administration expressed gratitude to graveyard caretakers and Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini for their continued cooperation and requested that more burial grounds be made available for future needs.