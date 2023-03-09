Siasat Millat Fund to organise 126th Du Ba Du program on Sunday

Hyderabad: Siasat and Millat Fund to organize a 126th Du-Ba-Du Mulaqat program for matrimonial alliance between boys and girls at KHK Garden Function Hall, Jhirra, Asif Nagar Road on Sunday, March 12 from 10 am to 4 pm.

So far, 125 programs have been organized in both cities, suburbs and districts. Maulana Muhammad Zameeruddin President and Founder of Jama Masjid Jhirra, Khwaja Karimuddin Malik of KHK Garden, Manzoor Ahmed Coordinator, MA Rahim, Syed Farooq, and other companions will participate in the program.

Parents and guardians are advised to keep additional copies of biodata and photographs of their loved ones for ready reference. Parents who are attending this program for the first time have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 500. A registration card will be issued for follow-up visits at the office of the Siasat Daily on all working days between 11 am to 4 pm.

At this program, there will be counters for graduates, postgraduate, MBBS, MD, BDS, pharmacy, diploma holders, and late marriage. A separate counter for differently-abled will also be there. An online registration facility has been set up for parents who want to search alliance while sitting at home.

More details can be obtained from the program coordinator Khalid Mohiuddin Asad by dialing 9848004353-9391160364.