Siasat Millat Fund to organize 128th Du-Ba-Du program on Sunday

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund is going to organize the 128th Du-Ba-Du Mulaqat Program for the selection of alliances between Muslim boys and girls on Sunday, August 6, from 10 am to 2 pm at Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall, Siasat Campus, Abids. This program offers parents the opportunity to meet face-to-face and easily choose suitable alliances for their children.

The event will cater to a wide range of educational qualifications, including medicine, engineering, graduates, postgraduates, MBA, MCA, intermediate, SSC, Alam, Hafiz, Fazil, as well as those seeking a second marriage or facing delayed marriage. Additionally, there will be a special counter for differently-abled individuals, where parents can seek assistance from counselors in finding suitable matches based on their conditions.

At the engineering counter, boys’ introductions, such as employment status, monthly salary, and other details, will be presented through a mic. Parents can also introduce their sons by providing their bio-data.

Parents and guardians who have previously registered in the Du-Ba-Du Mulaqat Programs are required to carry their cards and copies of photos and bio-data of their sons or daughters. New registrants will need to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1000 along with providing photo and bio-data.

For added convenience, parents can view potential alliances through computer facilities available at the program. An online registration counter will also be available for those who prefer to register online.

The program will be exclusively live telecasted on Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms by Siasat Daily, making it accessible to not only Hyderabad residents but also to individuals from all other Telangana districts, states, as well as those residing in foreign countries such as the USA, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Doha, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and others.

Parents who may be infected with conjunctivitis are advised to utilize the online facility to avoid further spread of the virus and watch the program from the safety of their homes. For precautionary measures, attendees are urged to use hand sanitizer and wear masks before coming to the event.

For more details, interested individuals can contact Syed Khalid Mohiuddin Asad at Phone 7207524803-9848004353.