Siasat, Millat Fund to organize Du-Ba-Du on Feb 20

Hyderabad: Siasat and Millat Fund are set to organize a Du-Ba-Du matrimonial alliance program on February 20 from 10 am to 2 pm at Royal Regency Garden, Asif Nagar, Opp Petrol Pump, Hyderabad.

Editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan will be the chief guest of the Program while Sa’eed Bin Mohammed Al Qiyati and Faisal Bin Ali Al Qiyati, proprietors of Royal Regency Garden Function Hall, will be the Guests of Honour.

Like earlier editions of the program, there would be separate counters for SSC, Intermediate, B.Sc., B.Com, M.Com, M.Sc., MBBS, BDS, MD, B.Pharmacy, Graduate, Post Graduate, Second Marriage, Handicaped and delayed marriage as well as counters for technical education. Experienced volunteers will be there to guide parents with photos of boys and girls with their bio-data.

The registration fee shall be Rs.500. At the time of registration, the photo and the bio-data of the boy/girl have to be provided. The parents and guardians should carry extra copies of photos and bio-data of their children for further interaction.

Khalid Mohiuddin Asad, the program coordinator, informed that there would be a computer section where the parents would be shown the photos of boys and girls. The bio-data and photos of the engineering and graduate boys will be shown on a large screen.

“The live program of Du Ba Du shall be telecasted on YouTube, Facebook, and Siasat TV to enable those living abroad to contact,” Asad said.

Asad further said that the participants must carry face masks and hand sanitizers.

For further information call: 9848004353 or 9391160364.