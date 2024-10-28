Siasat performs burial of 23 unclaimed bodies

Hyderabad: The Siasat Millat Fund, in a continued effort to provide dignity in death, facilitated the burial of 23 unclaimed Muslim bodies in Hyderabad.

Amer Ali Khan, MLC and News Editor of Siasat Daily, received a letter from Sultan Bazaar Police Station requesting the burial of one such body. Subsequently, 22 additional requests arrived from various police stations, leading to the retrieval of 23 bodies from Osmania Hospital and Gandhi Hospital for burial.

The funeral prayers were held at a graveyard in Secunderabad, led by Maulana Syed Majid Hussain, Vice President of Masjid Arafat, SRT Colony, Yakutpura. Among those attending were Maulana Syed Moizuddin Ashrafi, Imam and Khatib of Masjid Muhammadia in Kishan Bagh, Maulana Syed Hafeez Ashrafi, social worker Muhammad Meraj, and community members Muhammad Abdul Jabbar, Syed Zubair Hashmi, and Syed Zahid Hussain.

Maulana Majid offered prayers for those who have contributed to the Siasat Millat Fund, recognizing their support in ensuring a respectful farewell for the deceased. Faheem Sultana, Muhammad Abdul Qadir from Misriganj expressed gratitude to the Millat Fund donors, noting that their contributions ease the final journey for the departed. Muhammad Arif prayed for the families, asking Allah to grant them peace and patience.