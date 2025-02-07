Siasat releases free SSC Telugu question bank

Hyderabad: As part of its annual tradition, The Siasat Daily has released the SSC Telugu question bank for free distribution to students on Thursday in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the ceremonial event, retired Deputy Educational Officer Ahmed Basheruddin Farooqui highlighted that since 2000, Siasat has been publishing and distributing SSC question banks across the city and districts. He noted that these resources have contributed to improved exam results over the years.

This year, the Telugu Question Bank was prepared by Telugu language expert Mohammad Rafi to assist students in their exam preparations. Education experts present at the event shared valuable advice with students. Nayeemullah Sharif encouraged students to focus on their studies and avoid distractions like mobile phones to secure a bright future.

Fazlur Rehman Khurram from Dawn School praised Siasat Daily and Amer Ali Khan, Member of the Telangana Legislative Council, for their efforts in supporting education. He also acknowledged the contributions of the late Zaheeruddin Ali Khan in serving the community. Khaleelur Rehman Secretary, New Model High School highlighted the effectiveness of Amer Ali Khan’s message for exam preparation and urged school administrations to utilize the Question Bank for student benefit.

Following the event, the Telugu Question Bank was distributed free of cost. The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Hamd and Naat performances by students from Safdariya School. A student from Boston Mission School also presented an Urdu poem.

Telugu Pandit Mohammad Rafi of Boston Mission School was honored with a shawl in recognition of his contributions. Imran Ahmed played a key role in preparing the book. The event concluded with the national anthem.