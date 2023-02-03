Siasat Shopping Dhoom ‘Fungama’ postponed amidst TS Assembly Budget session

Hyderabad: Siasat Dhoom ‘Fungama’ entertainment programme which was scheduled to be held on February 4 at Lalitha Kala Thoranam, has been postponed due to restrictions imposed amidst the budget session of the Assembly.

Siasat has decided to fix a date for holding the Shopping Dhoom entertainment program Fungama after the budget session of the state assembly. The decision to postpone the event taken due to the imposition of Section 144 and traffic restrictions around the assembly.

Lalitha Kala Thoranam, which is in public garden and Telangana Legislative Assembly, a ban has been imposed on the public events other than budget session.

The schedule of the event will be announced after the conclusion of the assembly session.