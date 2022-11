Hyderabad: Siasat Daily is going to organize a free seminar on AI from 4 pm to 6 pm today.

During the seminar, the speaker is going to give an overview of the course, its industry relevance, future demands, etc. It can be attended by anyone including students of graduation, and engineering.

The seminar will be held at Siasat premises, Abids, opposite Rama Krishna Theatre, Hyderabad.

For more details, candidates can dial 9393876978 or 9652813994.