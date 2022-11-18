Siasat to start free AI classes on November 21

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 19th November 2022 7:35 am IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Siasat Daily’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre is going to start the AI course on November 21, 2022. The centre is going to provide five free classes from Monday.

The course will help both graduate and undergraduate students in starting careers in AI (Artificial intelligence) and become a part of the IT revolution.

The timing of classes will be 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

The classes will be conducted in Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, opposite Ramakrishna Threatre, Abids.

For more details, candidates can contact 9393876978 or 9652813994.

