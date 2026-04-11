Hyderabad: With the heat outside hitting peak levels and IPL 2026 matches keeping evenings exciting, this weekend is perfect to stay indoors and enjoy a solid movie binge. So, here are our three picks across Hindi, Telugu, and English that you can add to your watchlist.

3 Must-watch films on OTT platforms this Sunday

1. Mardaani 3 (Hindi)

Where to watch: Netflix

Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in this gritty investigative thriller. The film revolves around child trafficking and a dangerous criminal network.

The biggest strength of the film is Rani Mukerji. She delivers a powerful and intense performance that keeps you hooked throughout. The action sequences are well executed and the dark tone adds to the seriousness of the subject.

However, the film struggles with a predictable storyline and weaker villains compared to earlier parts. The emotional impact is there, but the screenplay feels repetitive at times.

Overall, it is a decent one-time watch mainly for Rani’s performance and a few engaging moments.

2. Sarangapani Jathakam (Telugu)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A fun Telugu comedy packed with witty dialogues and situational humor. Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore shine with perfect timing. The story feels predictable, but the entertaining writing and laugh moments make it an enjoyable one-time watch.

3. Zootopia 2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A fun and clever sequel with strong humor and emotional depth. Judy and Nick’s bond shines, backed by vibrant animation and social themes. Though slightly repetitive and less fresh, it remains an entertaining family watch.