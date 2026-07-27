Sibal jabs govt over exam reform panel

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday, July 27, took a swipe at the Centre over its handling of the paper leak issue, saying the Modi government first doesn’t acknowledge a problem, calls protesters “anarchists and lathi-charges” them and then sets a task force for exam reforms.

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of a high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, for reforms in the examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The task force will give suggestions on maximum use of technology for setting up a robust and transparent examination system, Modi said in a video message posted on Instagram.

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In a post on X, Sibal said, “Ways of this government: If there is a problem: Say there isn’t. If it continues, don’t bother. To protesters, call them anarchists. For those fasting, let them. Those in support, lathi charge them. Those supplying food, harass them.”

Ways of this government:



If there is a problem :



Say there isn’t

If it continues

Don’t bother

To protesters

Call them anarchists

For those fasting

Let them

Those in support

Lathi charge them

Those suppling food

Harass them



Then set up a task force for exam reforms ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 27, 2026

“Then set up a task force for exam reforms!” the Independent Rajya Sabha MP, who is a vocal critic of the government, said.

According to the government, a multidisciplinary group of domain experts will be a part of the task force.

Besides Nilekani, its other members are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

The prime minister’s announcement on Sunday came a day after the 36-day agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on the NEET paper leak issue ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister.

The prime minister said the government will work on suggestions of the task force to establish a foolproof examination system.

It will help revamp the NTA exams, especially from a technology perspective and for structural reforms in the system, he said.