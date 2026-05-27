Siddaramaiah expected to quit as Karnataka Chief Minister today

Bengaluru: Karnataka is bracing for a major political transition as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to resign from his post on Wednesday, May 27, following intense deliberations between state leaders and the Congress high command in New Delhi.

The dramatic breakthrough reportedly came after a seven-hour marathon meeting held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, where senior Congress leaders discussed the future leadership of Karnataka. Sources indicated to Siasat.com that Rahul Gandhi held a separate closed-door meeting with Siddaramaiah and convinced him to step aside as part of the party’s internal leadership-sharing formula.

Party insiders said Siddaramaiah initially faced strong pressure from loyal ministers and supporters to continue in office. However, he is believed to have accepted the high command’s direction, stating that he could not reject Rahul Gandhi’s request.

The Congress leadership reportedly assured Siddaramaiah of a significant role at the national level. Discussions are said to have included the possibility of a Rajya Sabha berth and a key position for his son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, in the restructured state leadership setup.

The leadership talks involved Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also participated in the discussions, further fuelling speculation over the next chief ministerial face.

After returning to Bengaluru late Tuesday night, May 26, Siddaramaiah reportedly met trusted colleagues and reviewed the political developments before preparing for today’s crucial announcement. Sources told Siasat.com that the Chief Minister may formally declare his resignation after attending scheduled events and interacting with the media.

Meanwhile, senior Congress observers are arriving in Bengaluru to supervise the transition and convene a Congress Legislature Party meeting. The CLP meeting is expected to play a key role in selecting the next Chief Minister and ensuring a smooth transfer of power.

The fast-paced developments have triggered intense political excitement across Karnataka, with party workers and legislators eagerly waiting for the high command’s final decision on the state’s new leadership.