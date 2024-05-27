Siddaramaiah to leave for Delhi on Tuesday to discuss MLC poll candidates

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss with the Congress high command the names of candidates for the biennial election to 11 seats of Legislative Council to be elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly on June 13.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D K Shivakumar is also likely to join him for the discussions.

According to the Chief Minister’s travel plan shared with the media, Siddaramaiah is scheduled to leave for New Delhi by a special flight on Tuesday at around 11 am.

Upon reaching the national capital, which he will by afternoon, he will meet the AICC members.

The CM will take a halt in Delhi and his return journey has been kept open.

As per the existing strength of parties in the Assembly, the Congress can win seven, BJP three, and JD(S) one seat.

The process for filing of nomination has already begun, and will continue till June 3.