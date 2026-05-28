Siddaramaiah to resign, Shivakumar will be next CM, says Minister Patil

Party brass has given instructions for elevating Shivakumar as the Chief Minister.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th May 2026 1:56 pm IST
Karnataka Congress faces growing unrest over cabinet reshuffle demand
Siddaramaiah (Left) and Shivakumar (Right)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil on Thursday, May 28, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed him and other ministers of his decision to step down and also disclosed that Deputy CM D K Shivakumar will be his successor.

Patil, who is also the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that Siddaramaiah will visit Raj Bhavan at 3 pm to tender his resignation and the change in the leadership is in compliance with the directions of the Congress high command.

The minister told reporters: “The CM, quoting discussions with the high command, has said that he will resign.”

Subhan Bakery

The party brass has given instructions for elevating Shivakumar as the Chief Minister and appropriate procedural steps will be initiated in this regard at the legislature party meeting, he added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th May 2026 1:56 pm IST

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