Siddhant Malhotra-starrer ‘Mission Majnu’ to release on June 10

Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Malhotra’s upcoming film ‘Mission Majnu’ has a new release date. It is all set to hit the big screens on June 10.

A tweet from producer Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP read: “The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India’s most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022.”

The target is set!

Get ready to be a part of India’s most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan.

Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022 🍿@SidMalhotra @iamRashmika @RonnieScrewvala @amarbutala #GarimaMehta @GBAMedia_Off pic.twitter.com/fktx43Rynt — RSVP (@RSVPMovies) March 9, 2022

The production houses backing the film RSVP and Guilty By Association take the announcement to their official social media account.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent who lead a covert operation on Pakistani soil.

The film also marks the Hindi debut of India’s sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial brings to the fore a fresh pair and it is Sidharth’s next after the hit ‘Shershaah’ and Rashmika’s much awaited debut after her monstrous blockbuster ‘Pushpa’.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.