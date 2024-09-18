Siddharth sports Audemars Piguet gold watch on his big day [Price]

Mumbai: After months of speculation, actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are officially married. The couple, who had kept their relationship mostly private, tied the knot in a simple yet elegant ceremony at a temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. The intimate wedding took place as per traditional Hindu rituals, and the newlyweds shared stunning photos from the event on Instagram, leaving fans in awe of their dreamy celebration.

Aditi looked radiant in a golden organza lehenga adorned with intricate ruby-and-gold jewelry, perfectly complementing her graceful look as she exchanged vows with Siddharth. The actor opted for a minimal yet traditional wedding ensemble, wearing a simple kurta and veshthi.

Their wedding photos have taken the internet by storm, with fans flooding social media, gushing over the couple’s dreamy ceremony.

While the couple’s outfits stole the show, a detail that also caught everyone’s attention was Siddharth’s luxurious watch. He was seen sporting an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch with a gold case, which is worth a whopping Rs 27.62 lakhs.

Announcing their marriage, the couple shared a heartfelt message on social media, saying, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

The emotional post, along with their wedding pictures, melted the hearts of fans, who couldn’t stop showering the duo with love and blessings.

Aditi and Siddharth had officially announced their engagement earlier in March this year.