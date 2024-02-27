Siddipet: Congress, BJP workers clash during Bandi Sanjay’s Padayatra

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Siddipet district during the Prajahita Yatra of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and ex-state president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday morning when Congress and BJP workers clashed. The incident took place when the Prajahita Yatra reached Siddipet, and Congress workers protested against Bandi Sanjay, leading to a clash.

Bandi Sanjay was enroute to hold his Padayatra on Tuesday at the Ambedkar intersection of Bhimdevrapalli mandal. The Congress workers there organized themselves and held flexis against him,leading to BJP workers strongly objecting to it. Congress workers reportedly wrote

Congress workers tried to register their protest their against Bandi Sanjay for ‘false propaganda’ and tried to block the Prajahita Yatra leading to a scuffle between both party workers. Alerted by this, the police were deployed and cops prevented BJP leaders from moving further by putting check posts everywhere in Husnabad constituency where the incident took place.

The police in SIddipet also reportedly stopped BJP state leaders including Husnabad BJP candidate Bomma Sriram Chakraborty from going to the Prajahita Yatra. Bomma Sriram expressed his anger at the way the police stopped him when he was going to meet his party leader. Meanwhile Bandi Sanjay in response to the incident warned the Congress party against creating hurdles in his programme.