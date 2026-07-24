Siddipet court fines 68 motorists Rs 5L for traffic offences

Hyderabad: A total of 68 motorists were fined Rs 5,61,500 by a court following special traffic enforcement drives conducted by the Siddipet Traffic Police against drunken driving and driving without a valid licence.

As many as 37 motorists were found driving under the influence of alcohol and were produced before the Special Second Class Judicial Magistrate, Kantha Rao. After hearing the cases, the magistrate imposed a total fine of Rs 4,06,500.

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In a separate action, 31 motorists were found driving without a valid driving licence. They were also produced before the court, which levied a total fine of Rs 1,55,000.

Traffic police has warned that those caught in drunk driving cases could face fines of up to Rs.10,000 after being produced before the court. Such stringent action is intended to create awareness among motorists and discourage people from driving after consuming alcohol.

The officer also advised motorists not to drive without a valid driving licence, stating that violators are liable to pay a fine of Rs.5,000. He urged the public to strictly follow traffic rules and cooperate with the police to ensure safer roads.