Siddipet court jails man for 20 yrs in 2013 rape, murder of young woman

Hearings had been underway since 2013, and after nearly 13 years, the First Additional District Sessions Court in Siddipet delivered the verdict on Wednesday, September 10.

An image of an arrested person used for representational purpose
Hyderabad: A Siddipet district court sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh in a case of rape and murder of a young woman.

The case involved the brutal attack on a 21-year-old woman from Kohheda mandal of Siddipet district by Pingali Narender Reddy, aged 44, a native of Nawabupet in Chigurumamidi mandal, Karimnagar district.

After the accused confessed to the crime, police initially remanded him to judicial custody, later completing the investigation and filing a chargesheet.

