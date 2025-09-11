Siddipet court jails man for 20 yrs in 2013 rape, murder of young woman

Hyderabad: A Siddipet district court sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh in a case of rape and murder of a young woman.

The case involved the brutal attack on a 21-year-old woman from Kohheda mandal of Siddipet district by Pingali Narender Reddy, aged 44, a native of Nawabupet in Chigurumamidi mandal, Karimnagar district.

After the accused confessed to the crime, police initially remanded him to judicial custody, later completing the investigation and filing a chargesheet.

Hearings had been underway since 2013, and after nearly 13 years, the First Additional District Sessions Court in Siddipet delivered the verdict on Wednesday, September 10.