Siddipet CP issues fresh guidelines for hotels, lodges, resorts and farmhouses

Hyderabad: Siddipet Police Commissioner Rashmi Perumal on Monday, May 11, conducted a special meeting with the owners and managers of lodges, resorts, hotels, and farmhouses in the city to address their grievances and outlined fresh guidelines.

The Police Commissioner advised the multiple managements to remain alert at all times as inspections can be conducted at the entrance gates of every hotel, lodge, and farmhouse using DFMDs (Door Frame Metal Detectors) and HHMDs (Hand Held Metal Detectors).

She instructed high quality CCTV cameras be installed on all premises with a minimum backup of 60 days. The contact numbers of the concerned police station and Station House Officer (SHO) must be clearly displayed on notice boards.

Separate entry and exit gates should be maintained during disasters. Fire extinguishers are mandatory and fire safety audits should be conducted regularly. Employees are required to hold basic fire safety training.

A record containing complete details of all employees, especially those from other states, should be maintained. Minors should not be employed, the senior officer said. Likewise, a complete list of customers staying in lodges, hotels, and farmhouses should be submitted daily to the concerned police station.

Hotel managements should be aware of fake Aadhaar cards and immediately call the police if any suspicious documents are identified. Details of large-scale events and programs should be provided to the concerned police station in advance.

“Details of all new occupants must be recorded, and if any suspicious persons are noticed, Dial-100 should be contacted immediately,” she said.

She said that the management of lodges, resorts, farmhouses, and hotels would be held responsible for preventing any illegal activities on their premises, and strict legal action would be taken against those violating the rules.