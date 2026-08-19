Siddipet: Man bludgeoned by wife dies of injuries, probe on

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old government employee succumbed to his injuries sustained in an alleged attack by his wife in Siddipet district, police said.

The incident occurred last Sunday, August 16. The deceased has been identified as Koti Venkateshwarlu, a commercial tax officer in the Asifabad district, the Times of India said. He was set to retire at the end of August. His wife, Rajamani, is an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) at the Husnabad government hospital.

The couple had reportedly been at loggerheads over how Venkateshwarlu’s retirement benefits would be used and also over their ancestral property at Hanuman Nagar in Husnabad town of Siddipet district on Sunday evening.



The issue reportedly escalated past Sunday when family elders were brought in to mediate. According to Devender, the younger brother of the deceased, two elders had come to the couple’s house on Sunday to discuss the issues.

Even as they suggested that the discussion be carried forward on the coming Sunday, the couple started arguing all over again.

“Rajamani pushed Venkateshwarlu and then picked up a pestle lying nearby and hit him on the head. He suffered a deep head injury,” Devender said.

Venkateshwarlu was taken to a private hospital in Karimnagar where his condition deteriorated and he died. The body was shifted to the Husnabad government hospital.

On Devender’s complaint, Rajamani has been taken into custody for further questioning. An investigation is also underway.