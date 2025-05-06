Sidharth Malhotra carries mom-to-be Kiara Advani’s bag in New York

Mumbai: Preggers Kiara Advani is in New York to make her MET Gala debut. Standing by her side, Sidharth Malhotra also accompanied his better half.

A photo of the lovebirds from the Big Apple is going viral on social media. The image shared by a netizen on Reddit featured the mom-to-be walking towards their hotel, while Sidharth is right behind her, adorably holding her bag.

While Kiara wore a midi dress paired with an oversized jacket, Sid opted for a simple shirt and trousers.

Kiara will be making her Met Gala debut in the company of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Diljit Dosanjh. If the reports are to be believed, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actress will be flaunting her baby bump for the first time in front of the media in designer Gaurav Gupta’s outfit.

Recently, Kiara and Sidharth took off for a vacation before welcoming their firstborn. The diva also treated her InstaFam with sneak peeks from her babymoon.

In March 2025, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they are expecting their first child together.

In a joint post, the couple dropped a lovely photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock. “The greatest gift of our lives…Coming soon (sic),” they wrote in the caption.

The speculation of Kiara and Sidharth dating each other initially started doing the rounds while they were filming for their 2021 hit “Shershaah”. These two were often seen together at various events thereafter, however, they remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Putting the rumor mills to rest, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in February 2023.

Work-wise, Kiara has been roped in as the leading lady for the highly-awaited “War 2”, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will mark the return of Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik) to combat a new threat to the nation in a perilous undercover mission. “War 2” is slated to release on August 14.

The reports further claim that Kiara has been replaced as the female lead in Ranveer Singh’s “Don 3”. It is believed that Kriti Sanon will be taking her place in the movie.