Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani end their relationship!

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s hot couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been reportedly dating for quite some time now. They have often been spotted hanging out with each other, giving out major relationship hints. But the two have never really confirmed their relationship in public.

However, the latest buzz about the alleged love birds will sadden their fans a bit. According to a report in Bollywood Life, the Shershaah couple has parted ways ending their years of relationship. Reason behind their break-up is not known yet. The report also claimed that Sidharth and Kiara have stopped meeting each other.

“Sidharth and Kiara have parted their ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they are fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening,” the source informed the news portal.

Amidst the break-up rumours, Kiara shared a beautiful pic on her Instagram along with a caption on ‘Love’. She wrote, “Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love 💗”.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera. Sidharth, on the other hand, has a number of other projects lined up as well — Mission Majnu, Karan Johar’s Yodha, Thank God and Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force.