Sikandar 1st review, runtime: Salman Khan’s film trends on IMDb

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his highly anticipated action entertainer, Sikandar, releasing on March 30, 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar.
Sikandar Run-Time and What to Expect
Speaking to Pinkvilla, director AR Murugadoss revealed that the film’s total run time is 2 hours and 20 minutes, with the first half lasting 1 hour and 15 minutes and the second half 1 hour and 5 minutes.
Describing the essence of Sikandar, Murugadoss shared, “It’s not just a mass film for Salman sir’s fans, but a complete entertainer with strong emotions. We are targeting all sections of audiences, from masses to families.”
Mass Hysteria and Box Office Buzz
Even before its trailer release, Sikandar has created massive buzz, trending at at top position on IMDb with 26.8% interest and crossing 210K interests on BookMyShow.
With action, emotion, and Salman Khan’s signature charisma, Sikandar promises to be a blockbuster. Fans eagerly await the trailer, which is expected to be a massy too.
Are you excited for Sikandar? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the film.