Sikandar teaser out: Salman Khan brings power, punch, and swag!

Hyderabad: The teaser of Sikandar is finally out, and it is full of action, drama, and powerful dialogues. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this movie is set to be a big entertainer. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar will hit theaters on Eid 2025.

Salman Khan’s Powerful Comeback

The teaser starts with Salman Khan’s strong entry, showing his fearless attitude. His bold dialogues and thrilling action scenes make it clear that this will be a high-energy film.

One of his dialogues that fans love is:

“Insaaf nahi, saaf karne aaya hun.” (I am not here for justice, I am here to clean up!)

Another powerful line is:

“Kayde mein raho… faide mein raho. Warna shamshaan ya kabristan mein raho.” (Follow the rules and benefit, or end up in the graveyard!)

These dialogues show that Sikandar is about fighting for justice in his own way.

Salman and Rashmika’s New Pairing

For the first time, Rashmika Mandanna is acting alongside Salman Khan. She adds charm and emotions to the film, balancing the intense action.

Fans noticed the teaser was released at 3:33 PM. Some believe that A.R. Murugadoss’s lucky number is 9 (3+3+3 = 9), which could be the reason.

Grand Release on Eid 2025

The movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar. Sikandar will release in theaters on March 28, 2025, making it a big Eid blockbuster.