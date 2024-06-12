Sikh man assaulted, called ‘Khalistani’ in Haryana; Cops launch probe

A 45-year-old Sikh man was allegedly called a ‘Khalistani’ and beaten up with bricks in Kaithal, Haryana, on Monday evening, June 10.
The man has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Kaithal Sector 19, who runs a furniture showroom. The incident occurred when an argument over stopping his two-wheeler close to a level crossing escalated, leading to a physical altercation.
A case has been registered under Section 295A (malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings), and according to the hate detector at the Civil Lines Police Station, Inspector Sheela claimed the victim was under the influence of alcohol during the road fight.
She further added, “So far, there is no evidence to substantiate the allegations made by the victim except his statement. The matter is under investigation.”