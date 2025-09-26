Sikhs observe 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi Nagar Kirtan Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed an overwhelming display of devotion and reverence during the Shaheedi Nagar Kirtan, dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji on Friday, September 26.

The Nagar Kirtan Yatra departed from the Gurdwara Saheb Barambala, located in Kishanbagh towards Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The event was attended by Giani Raghbir Singh, the head priest of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sardar Sultan Singh from Takhat Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, and several other important dignitaries.

Before their departure towards Vijayawada, a Kirtan Darbar was held at Kishanbagh, where devotional hymn groups (Ragi Jathas) sang Gurbani. They also delivered sermons and spoke about the teachings of the Ninth Guru, sharing stories from his life.

The Nagar Kirtan led by Panj Payras and the Guru Granth Sahib was taken in a procession with full gaiety allowing the Sikh community and local residents to receive blessings right at their doorsteps.

The Chairman of the Kishanbagh Gurdwara Harbans Singh and President Chetan Singh said it was a matter of pride for Hyderabad to host the yatra. “The purpose is to remind society of Guru Sahib’s sacrifice, inspire the younger generation with Sikh history, and spread the message of unity. Sacred relics, historic weapons, and Sikh literature will also be displayed for the sangat,” they stated.

The historic 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi Nagar Kirtan Yatra of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), commenced on August 21 from the heritage Gurdwara in Dhubri, Assam, and will conclude in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, on November 23 after passing through 23 states in the country.





