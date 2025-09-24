Shaheedi Shatabdi Nagar Kirtan Yatra to come to Hyderabad on Sept 25

Hyderabad: The Shaheedi Shatabdi Nagar Kirtan Yatra, dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji which began at the Dhobri Sahib Gurdwara in Assam last month, will reach Hyderabad on Thursday, September 25.

The Central Committee of Gurudwara Saheban (CCGS), Telangana, has made elaborate arrangements for the yatra, which will be given a grand welcome at Ghatkesar at 4 pm on Thursday.

A grand Nagar Keertan of Chowki Sahebans from all gurudwaras will start from Kishanbagh X Road at 7:30 pm and pass through Puratan Gurudwara Saheb Asha Singh Bagh Saheeda Singh Asthan before halting at Gurudwara Saheb Baram Bala in Sikh Chawniat.

Chairman of CCGS, Telangana, S Gurucharan Singh, has urged people of all communities to join the yatra, saying Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice stands as a universal lesson.

“Guru Saheb’s supreme sacrifice teaches us that defending faith and humanity is the highest duty. This Nagar Kirtan is not limited to Sikhs; it is for all humanity. Greater Hyderabad is known as ‘Mini India,’ and its diversity is its strength. When people of every faith come together, the message of brotherhood will spread far and wide,” he said.

Welcome arches will be set up at Ghatkesar to receive the Guru Granth Sahib in the sacred Palki and devotees will lead with Nishan Sahebans on cars and motorcycles.

The procession will make an overnight stop at the Gurudwara Saheb Baram Bala in Sikh Chawniat, where kirtan, langar, and religious gatherings will take place.

The yatra will again begin on September 26 and will head towards Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

The yatra began in Assam on August 21 and will conclude in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab on November 23, coinciding with the 350th Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas) of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

The yatra, passing through 23 states, aims to spread the message of Guru Sahib’s supreme sacrifice and his eternal teachings.