Sikhs in Hyderabad celebrate 555th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak

Hyderabad: A vibrant Nagar Keertan (Holy Procession) was held on Wednesday, November 13, in the city as part of the ongoing celebrations for the 555th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

The procession commenced from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha in Afzalgunj and included a procession through various localities, culminating at the Gurudwara in the evening.

This colourful event featured the carrying of the Guru Granth Sahib on a beautifully decorated vehicle, alongside Nishan Sahebans (religious flag bearers) from multiple Gurudwaras.

Participants were treated to exhilarating displays of Gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art form, performed by youth from Hyderabad and Punjab.

The atmosphere was filled with spiritual fervour as Shabad Keertans were rendered by various Keerthani Jathas throughout the procession.

The GSGSS Prabhandak Committee, led by President S. Satvinder Singh Bagga, Vice-President S. Jaspal Singh Tuteja, and Secretary S. Joginder Singh Mujral, emphasized the significance of this event in commemorating Guru Nanak’s teachings of peace and equality.

The procession also provided Kada Prasad (a sweet offering), tea, and snacks to devotees and onlookers along the route.

Looking ahead, a grand Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) is scheduled for November 15, at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, Hyderabad.

This event is expected to attract between 25,000 to 30,000 attendees, including Sikh devotees and members of other faiths.

The congregation will feature recitations of Gurbani Keertans by renowned Ragi Jathas invited from across India.

Notable performers include Bhai Lakhwinder Singh from the Golden Temple and Bhai Amarjeet Singh from Patiala.