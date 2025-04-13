Sikkim: 8 held for raping 13-year-old girl for months

A case was registered under various sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th April 2025 9:35 am IST
Gangtok: Eight people, including four boys, were apprehended for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl for months in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district, police said on Sunday.

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by the Child Welfare Committee on Friday after the girl’s school alerted them about her condition.

During counseling, the girl who always remained sick and lowly in class named a woman from her locality who would regularly call her to assist with domestic work. The woman allegedly coerced her into having sexual acts, involving her husband, police said.

It was also revealed that two other men were brought in and the girl was allegedly forced to engage in having sex with them in exchange for money, they said.

The survivor named four boys who were also allegedly involved in sexually assaulting her during the last one year, they added.

On the basis of her statement, police arrested the woman, her husband and the two men, besides taking the four juveniles into custody.

The girl is at present with the Child Welfare Committee and receiving counseling and medical treatment.

A case was registered under various sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

An investigation is underway, they said.

