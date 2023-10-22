Sikkim flash flood: CM takes stock of situation in worst-affected Chungthang

Tamang surveyed the affected area and determined the extent of the flash floods' devastation.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd October 2023 9:57 pm IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (PTI)

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday visited the state’s biggest hydroelectric power project Sikkim Urja Limited, a part of which was washed away by the recent flash flood that ravaged the hill state.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Tamang surveyed the affected area and determined the extent of the flash floods’ devastation. The Chief Minister spoke with representatives from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and the Border Roads Organisation personnel in addition to locals.

“Upon my arrival in Chungthang, a region deeply affected by the calamity that struck our beloved state, I conducted visits to the areas impacted by the disaster. I will be personally engaging with the victims of the flash floods and facilitating the distribution of relief compensation to both individuals and families in need,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

MS Education Academy

He said that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting those who have been affected by this tragic event.

On October 4, a sudden glacier lake broke in Sikkim, triggering severe flash floods that caused extensive damage to buildings, bridges, and highways as well as the loss of multiple lives.

Also Read
Sikkim flood: Part of NH-10 restored for 4-wheeler movement

The largest hydropower facility in the state, Sikkim Urja, was partially destroyed as a result of the Teesta River’s ferocious transformation.

Due to mudslides, washed-out roads, and damaged communication systems, rescue operations were very difficult.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd October 2023 9:57 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button