Singapore passport world’s most powerful, India’s ranking improves

The 2024 Henley Passport Index has revealed that the Singapore passport is the most powerful in the world, granting visa-free access to 195 countries and there is a slight improvement in India’s passport ranking from 84th place in 2023 to the current 82nd rank.

Following closely are France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, which share the second position with access to 192 countries, alongside Japan.

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden rank third, allowing entry to 191 destinations. The United Kingdom is in fourth place, tied with New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and Switzerland. Australia and Portugal are tied for fifth place, while the United States has dropped to eighth, providing visa-free access to 186 countries.

India’s passport ranking

India’s passport ranks 82nd, allowing visa-free travel to 58 countries, which is on par with Senegal and Tajikistan. The ranking improved by two places compared to 2023 when India’s passport ranking was at 84.

As per the data from the Henley Passport Index, India’s ranking fell from 71st place in 2006 to the current 82nd rank and has mostly stayed in the early to mid-eighties ranking since 2015. The country’s ranking was at its worst since 2006 in 2021, at 90th place.

The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the most extensive and precise database of travel information worldwide.

India’s passport ranking over the years. Source: Henley Passport Index.

