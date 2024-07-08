UAE launches 10-year validity of passports for citizens 21 above

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the extension of passport validity to 10 years for individuals aged 21 and above, effective Monday, July 8.

Previously, the validity of the passport was five years from the date of issuance.

This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP) on Instagram.

The new 10-year passport service will streamline bureaucracy and save citizens time by reducing customer journeys from two to one every 10 years.

Major General Suhail Juma Al Khaili said that the 10-year passport validity is restricted to citizens aged 21 and above, while the 5-year passport will continue to be issued for those under 21.

It is set to issue 10-year passports through the same procedures and delivery channels as current passports, allowing citizens to apply for the new service upon expiry.

The individuals aged 21 and above can apply for the new service when their current passports expire, and those living abroad can also apply.