Singer Chinmayi appeals to Hyderabad Police after misogynist abuse online

Hyderabad: Acclaimed playback singer and voice artist Chinmayi Sripaada has urged Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to initiate action against individuals who allegedly hurled misogynistic abuses, even targeting her children, during a discussion on X Spaces.

The incident surfaced after a user, Yashaswini P, shared details on X about a Space session where derogatory remarks and personal attacks were made against both of them.

In her post, Yashaswini stated that the participants made “nasty” comments and hoped Chinmayi would pursue legal action.

Respected @SajjanarVC Sir

Please take cognisance of this. I am sick and tired of this everyday abuse and women deserve better in Telangana. If they dont like an opinion they can ignore and leave. I am happy to file a complaint and even if this case takes 15 years let law take its… https://t.co/l4In1xLlhx — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 5, 2025

Responding to the post, Chinmayi tagged Commissioner Sajjanar, expressing her frustration over repeated online harassment. She wrote that she was “sick and tired of this everyday abuse” and sought police intervention, adding that she was ready to file a complaint even if the case took years to conclude.

Commissioner responds

Taking note of her appeal, Commissioner Sajjanar directed the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action against those involved in the online abuse.

Thanking the commissioner for his response, Chinmayi stated that she is “happy to lodge a formal complaint.”

Thanks a ton Sir



Truly Grateful. Please bring an end to this abuse.

We are happy to lodge a formal complaint. https://t.co/eg6d2q0WoX — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 5, 2025

The abusive remarks were allegedly hurled at Chinmayi after her husband, actor-director Rahul Ravindran, stated in an interview that he had left it to Chinmayi to decide whether she wanted to wear a mangalsutra after marriage, emphasising her right to choose.

Following this remark, several X users accused the couple of not “upholding culture” and started targeting Chinmayi with misogynistic abuse and threats, including attacks on her children during real-time sessions in X Spaces.