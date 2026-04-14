Singer Mangli approaches Hyderabad Commissioner, accuses lawyer of defamation

Hyderabad: Telugu folk singer Mangli, who is facing allegations of a Rs 10 crore investment scam from advocate Singapogu Subbarao, has submitted a complaint with Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, accusing the advocate of spreading false propaganda against her.

This action comes after the singer filed a complaint with the Panjagutta Police on April 12, stating that the advocate had behaved inappropriately towards her and tried to extort Rs 10 lakh in exchange for removing some videos from social media.

The controversy erupted on April 11, after advocate Subbarao registered a complaint against the singer, her brother Shiva and a few others linking them to an alleged investment scam.

According to the complaint, the accused lured around 100 to 150 people into a microfinance and business investment scheme and duped them of Rs 10 crore.

The advocate also claimed that singer Mangli, Shiva and others threatened to kill him and stage his death as an accident when he asked the accused to return the victim’s money.

However, singer Mangli’s team has denied all claims and has accused advocate Subbarao of staging the drama for “fame.”

“This is not the first time he (Subbarao) has done something like this. He is after fame and tries to extort celebrities for it. We will soon expose his lies,” singer Mangli’s manager Megharaj told Siasat.com.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against the advocate on March 24 at the Narsingi Police Station by Mangli, alleging that Subbarao was trying to defame her.

According to the FIR, Satyavathi Mudavath, popularly known as Mangli, submitted a complaint saying that advocate Subbarao has been making false and baseless allegations against her, saying that she had cheated people to the tune of Rs 150 crore.

Then, on March 21, she received a phone call from Subbarao, who allegedly spoke to her in a rude and threatening manner and asked her to meet him at his residence. If she refused, he threatened to “defame her and harm her modesty,” the FIR stated.

Subbarao also showed her a video of her brother, Shiva, counting cash and threatened to use that as evidence of the investment scam. Mangli’s manager refuted this, saying neither Mangli nor her brother have anything to do with the video.

A case was registered against Subbarao under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). No action was taken against the advocate afterwards, Mangli’s team has stated.