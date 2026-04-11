Folk singer Mangli booked for Rs 10 crore investment scam, threats

Hyderabad: A case has been registered at the Punjagutta Police Station against popular Telugu folk singer Mangli, linking her to an alleged investment scam and threats to a complainant.

Advocate Subbarao has accused Mangli and others of defrauding him and several investors of nearly Rs 10 crore. According to the complaint, they allegedly lured around 100 to 150 people into a microfinance and business investment scheme by promising high returns through ventures in real estate, trading and import-export.

The victims claim that neither the promised profits nor their original investments were returned.

Threat allegations surface

The case took a more serious turn when the advocate alleged that he received death threats after attempting to recover his money. He claimed that Mangli, her brother Shiva and others threatened to harm him and warned of causing an accident.

He further alleged that he was offered money to withdraw the complaint, and that when he refused, the threats continued. He subsequently approached the police seeking protection.

Police action and investigation

Based on the complaint, the Punjagutta Police have registered a case against Mangli, her brother and others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and have begun an investigation to verify the allegations.

The name of film director Venu Udugula has also reportedly surfaced in connection with the case.

Mangli’s background

Mangli, whose real name is Satyavathi Chauhan, rose to prominence through Telangana folk music and the show “Teenmaar Varthalu,” before achieving widespread recognition in films with songs such as Saranga Dariya, Ramulo Ramulaa and Jwala Reddy.