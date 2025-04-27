‘Single for three years’: Shubman Gill shuts down gossip

Mumbai: Shubman Gill isn’t just the opener for India and Gujarat Titans—he’s the name everyone chants. Each IPL season his fan base grows, ticket sales spike, and every cover-drive lights up social media. With 305 runs already in IPL 2025, Gill’s “craze” gets louder year after year.

Rumours, Headlines, and the “Sara” Buzz

Success brings spotlight, and Gill’s personal life often steals it. From Sara Tendulkar to Sara Ali Khan and even actor Avneet Kaur, gossip columns keep linking him to new “mystery girlfriends.” Fans chant “Sara! Sara!” from the stands, and memes flood timelines. Yet the batter stayed silent—until now.

“I’m Single, Guys”—Gill Finally Clears the Air

In a new interview, Gill set the record straight: “There have been so many rumours and speculations linking me with different people. And sometimes, it would be so ridiculous that I’ve never seen or met that person ever in my life. Right now, I’m so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There’s no space in my life to be able to be with someone. Three hundred days, we’re on the road, travelling somewhere. So there’s hardly any time to invest in a relationship with someone.”

Shubman Gill has finally said it about his dating rumours with sara tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/GrThDLxCoR — mufaddla parody (@mufaddl_parody) April 26, 2025

Total Focus Mode

When he walks to the crease, crowd noise fades. He hears only the bowler’s footsteps and his own game plan. That tunnel vision, he believes, keeps the runs flowing and Gujarat Titans on top of the table.

Shubman Gill’s bat is hot, his career hotter, and his love life—at least for now—on ice. So the next time rumours swirl, remember his words: cricket first, everything else later.