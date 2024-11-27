Singur, Manjeera reservoirs to boost water supply to Hyderabad: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for irrigation and civil supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday, November 27, announced plans to divert Godavari river waters to Singur, Manjeera, and Nizamsagar reservoirs. He also called for swift execution to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Hyderabad said the minister.

Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to finalise proposals for desilting the Singur reservoir to increase its water storage capacity. The Telangana irrigation minister emphasised that desilting work will be conducted in accordance with Central Water Resources Commission guidelines using advanced technology.

The Telangana irrigation minister instructed officials to begin the tendering process for canal lining under the Singur reservoir system and expedite pending works on the Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara lift irrigation schemes. He also reviewed the Pedda Reddypalli lift irrigation project, estimated at Rs 660 crore, and proposed that the foundation stone be laid by December, said a press release from his office.

The minister approved repairs for 38 minor irrigation tanks and the Nallavagu Medium Project canal in Narayankhed and also gave the green signal for the Karamungi lift irrigation scheme in the same region.

Attendees included Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, special secretary for orrigation Prashant Jeevan Patil, R&R commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, Engineers-in-Chief Anil Kumar and others.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving water resources and infrastructure, Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the importance of these projects in meeting the long-term irrigation and drinking water needs of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.